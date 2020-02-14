Report: Man City facing possible PL points deduction

Manchester City are now reportedly facing a deduction of Premier League points as a result of the two-year ban from European competition handed down by UEFA on Friday.

According to a report from the Independent, such punishment is considered “highly likely” after PL committees held preliminary discussions about potential domestic punishments should the continental body rule against Man City.

Furthermore, the PL could be required to punish City as well, due to licensing rules. All clubs must apply for a license to compete in the PL, and part of the process of obtaining said license requires them to supply true information about various aspects of the club, including finances. Information supplied to the PL must match that which is also supplied to UEFA, while also being true.

Based on UEFA’s findings and ruling on Friday, the truthfulness of information has been called into question.

The battle between City and UEFA is far from over, as the club already vowed to launch an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. While a timeline for such a legal process is unknown — and unprecedented on this scale — it could conceivably into the summer, well beyond the end of the current PL season.

There is also the possibility of a points deduction still occurring while the European ban is overturned, as a deduction of points would neither affect a title race nor see the club relegated.