Report: Malik Nabers visiting Cardinals on Tuesday, Chargers on Wednesday

Receiver Malik Nabers has a couple of pre-draft visits out West this week.

Per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media, Nabers is taking his top 30 visit with the Cardinals on Tuesday and will visit with the Chargers on Wednesday.

The Cardinals have the No. 4 overall pick in this month’s draft. The Chargers have the No. 5 overall selection.

Both Arizona and Los Angeles are also considered potential teams to trade further down into the first round.

Nabers has also reportedly met with the Patriots, Titans, Jets, and Jaguars. Though he didn’t work out at the scouting combine, he did go through drills during his Pro Day at LSU last week.

Widely considered to be one of the best receivers in this draft, Nabers is likely to be a top-10 pick. Nabers and former Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. could potentially be the first receiver off the board.