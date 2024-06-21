Report: Malik Monk to stay in Sacramento

(KTXL) – It appears as if Malik Monk will be staying in Sacramento for a few more years.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Thursday night, Monk intends to sign a four-year, $78 million deal with the Kings that includes a player option.

Wojnarowski reports that Monk’s agents “were able to start negotiations after the NBA Finals and avoid free agency with the maximum contract the Kings were allowed to pay Monk.”

Malik Monk was runner-up for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award this past season. He averaged 15.4 points and 5.4 assists per game in 72 games for the Kings.

