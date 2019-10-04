Report: Malik Beasley rejected three-year, $30M contract extension from Nuggets

The Nuggets have a track record of financially rewarding young players who develop in their system.

Malik Beasley has steadily improved on both ends of the floor during his three years in Denver. Now, the rookie-scale-extension-eligible 22-year-old shooting guard wants his payday.

Bobby Marks of ESPN:

Before switching to Rich Paul and Klutch Sports, Beasley turned down a three-year, $30 million extension, sources confirmed to ESPN.

That offer seems pretty fair.

The full mid-level exception projects to be worth about $31 million over three years. It’s easy to see a team offering Beasley that.

But the Nuggets will still have matching rights next summer. Even if they don’t extend him by the Oct. 21 deadline, they’ll still control whether they keep him beyond the upcoming season.

Beasley is coming off a solid season, and plenty of teams could use a shooting guard with his shooting ability. If he continues to improve, he could land a much bigger offer sheet. But with Gary Harris healthier and primed for a bounce-back year, Beasley might receive fewer opportunities next season.

This is already slightly more than I think Denver should’ve offered. But it’s definitely in the reasonable ballpark. I wouldn’t be surprised if both sides struck a deal. I also wouldn’t be surprised if Beasley bets on himself. Paul clients tend to do that.