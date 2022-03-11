Report: Malcolm Butler visiting Texans

Word in February was that cornerback Malcolm Butler is planning to return to the playing field this season and his bid to get back into the NFL has him in Houston.

Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports that Butler is visiting with the Texans on Friday. He was released from the Cardinals reserve/retired list last month.

Texans General Manager Nick Caserio was in the Patriots personnel department when Butler joined the team as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

Butler retired late last summer after signing a one-year deal in Arizona in March. He spent the previous three seasons with the Titans and recorded 100 tackles and four interceptions during his last season as an active player.

