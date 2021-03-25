Report: Magic trade Nikola Vucevic to Bulls

2 min read
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic are trading All-Star center Nikola Vucevic to the Chicago Bulls as part of a four-player deal, ESPN reported Thursday.

The Magic also are sending forward Al-Farouq Aminu to Chicago in the deal.

In exchange, the Magic will receive forward Otto Porter, center Wendell Carter Jr. and first-round picks in 2021 and 2023 in the deal.

ESPN also reported the Magic were finalizing a transaction that will send guard Evan Fournier, 28, to the Boston Celtics for two second-round draft picks.

Vucevic, a two-time All-Star, is averaging a career-best 24.5 points per game this season, his 10th in the league and ninth with Orlando. He's also averaging 11.8 rebounds per game.

Vucevic, 30, was the 16th overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2011.

Aminu, 30, has started 14 of 17 games with the Magic this season and is averaging 5.5 points and 5.4 rebounds. In 705 career games (445 starts), Aminu has averaged 7.6 points and 6.0 rebounds.

Porter, 27, was the third overall pick by the Washington Wizards in 2013 and has averaged 11.0 points and 5.0 rebounds over 438 career games (301 starts). He's averaged 9.9 points and 5.5 rebounds in 25 games (six starts) this season.

Carter, who turns 22 in April, was the seventh overall pick by Chicago in 2018. He started 25 of 32 games with the Bulls this season, averaging 10.9 points and 7.8 rebounds. In 119 career games (112 starts), he's averaged 10.8 points and 8.1 rebounds.

In 26 games (all starts) on the season, Fournier is averaging career highs in points (19.7) and assists (3.7) to go with 2.9 rebounds. In 549 career games (407 starts) over nine NBA seasons, he has averages of 14.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

With the NBA trade deadline set for 3 p.m. ET, the Magic also reportedly are shopping forward Aaron Gordon, which would send the franchise into a rebuild.

--Field Level Media

