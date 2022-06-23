Report: Magic sell No. 35 pick to Lakers, Kings (sort of) sell No. 49 pick to Cavaliers

The Lakers have drafted so well recently, they can be expected to at least slightly outperform their draft slot. Which meant surrendering so many picks in the Anthony Davis trade was particularly costly.

But Los Angeles has gotten back into the 2022 NBA Draft by trading with the Magic – one of two at least partial sales of second-rounders today, the other involving the Cavaliers getting a pick from the Kings.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Los Angeles Lakers acquired Orlando's pick at No. 35 for a future second-round pick and cash, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2022

Cleveland is acquiring Sacramento's pick at 49 in tonight's NBA draft for the rights to Sasha Vezenkov, sources tell ESPN. Vezenkov, 26, was a first-team All-EuroLeague forward this season. He was the 57th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2022

Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel:

Can confirm the Magic are sending the Lakers the No. 35 pick to the Lakers. The future second-round pick Orlando's receiving, in addition to the cash, is in 2028, a league source tells @orlandosports. https://t.co/BWp7l4n5oS — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) June 23, 2022

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com:

#Cavs are also sending $1.75 million in cash along with the draft rights Sasha Vezenkov to Sacramento for the 49th pick in tonight’s draft, sources tell @clevelanddotcom — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) June 23, 2022

Depending how much they’re paying Orlando, the Lakers might even come out ahead financially with this deal. Draft picks signed to minimum-salary contracts count less toward the luxury tax than free agents signed to the minimum.

Given how high the No. 35 pick is and that it falls into what looks like a relatively strong range of this overall-weak-looking draft, this will probably cost the Lakers money. Which isn’t a bad thing for a team trying to impress LeBron James ahead of his contract-extension decision.

Worth emphasizing: Paying to get an extra draft pick is also good for maximizing on-court results.

The Lakers also gave up a second-rounder in 2028, when they have their own and the Wizards’. The Magic – who still have the Nos. 1 and 32 picks tonight – might like having such a distant asset. But getting the money was obviously part of the deal. It’s a little disappointing Orlando is selling such a high pick rather than using it to better the team, though that won’t come close to dimming the shine of using the No. 1 pick tonight.

The Cavs are a somewhat surprising pick buyer. They already had three selections (Nos. 14, 39 and 56). But another pick provides another opportunity to snag a contributor.

I don’t know how much the Kings value Sasha Vezenkov. I do know they value the $1.75 million.

