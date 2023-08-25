Report: Mac Jones won't play in final preseason game

The Patriots will put quarterback Mac Jones in bubble wrap for tonight's preseason finale against the Titans, Karen Guregian of masslive.com reports.

Jones played last week's preseason game, seeing 18 snaps against the Packers.

He attempted 48 passes over the final two days of training camp, per Guregian, so Bill Belichick has seen enough of Jones. The coach also likely has seen enough of the shaky offensive line to not feel comfortable playing his starting quarterback tonight.

Right guard Michael Onwenu, who underwent offseason ankle surgery, returned to practice last week but left guard Cole Strange remains out with an undisclosed injury. Left tackle Trent Brown has been in and out of practice all summer.

In last week's exhibition game at Green Bay, Jones went 6-for-9 for 52 yards and was sacked twice, losing a fumble on the last sack.

Not many of the team's starters are expected to play against the Titans.