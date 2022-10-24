The Patriots did not activate Garrett Gilbert from the practice squad in time to dress for Monday Night Football. Thus, it was obvious Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe would serve as the team’s two quarterbacks against the Bears.

The only question was which quarterback would start.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Jones will return to the lineup tonight. It will mark Jones’ first action since his high ankle sprain on the final play against the Ravens in Week 3.

The Patriots went 1-2 with Jones as their starter as he passed for 786 yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions.

Zappe won the two games he started after replacing Brian Hoyer, who went out with a concussion. Zappe passed for 596 yards with four touchdowns and an interception.

His performance left a question about whether the Patriots would go with the hot hand when Jones was ready to return. Jones will start tonight, but if he struggles, Zappe will stand ready to replace him.

Report: Mac Jones will start for Patriots in Monday Night Football originally appeared on Pro Football Talk