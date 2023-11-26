Report: Mac Jones to start for Patriots

The Patriots have kept silent about their quarterback plans for the last two weeks, but it looks like there wasn't much reason to do so.

According to multiple reports, Mac Jones will remain the team's starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Giants. Jones has started every game for New England this season, but he was pulled for the final drive of their Week 10 loss to the Colts in Germany.

Bailey Zappe threw an interception after a fake spike to end that game and some thought that the Patriots' unwillingness to name a starting quarterback signaled that they would make a lasting change at the position. It seems head coach Bill Belichick opted to go the other direction, however, and Jones will kept another chance to try to lead the Patriots to their third win of the 2023 season.

On the other side of the field at MetLife Stadium, Giants rookie Tommy DeVito will be trying to extend the Giants' winning streak to two straight games.