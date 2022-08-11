There’s been a lot of talk about the Patriots offense struggling during some training camp practices this summer, but it doesn’t look like we’ll get a chance to see how the first team performs against the Giants on Thursday night.

ESPN reports that the Patriots are expected to keep quarterback Mac Jones and most of their other starters on the bench for the preseason opener. Head coach Bill Belichick said at a Tuesday press conference that the team had not had those conversations yet.

While Thursday night won’t offer Jones and others a chance to work things out against an opposing defense, the Patriots will get plenty of chances to work against others in the coming weeks. They have joint practices on tap with the Panthers and Raiders ahead of their final two preseason games.

The offense’s performance in those sessions and games will give some idea of what to expect come the regular season in New England.

Report: Mac Jones, most Patriots starters not expected to play Thursday night originally appeared on Pro Football Talk