Report: What Mac Jones focused on fixing during Patriots' bye week

Report: Mac Jones focused on fixing key issue during bye week originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The bye week came at a very good time for Mac Jones and the New England Patriots' offense.

New England's offense struggled mightily in back-to-back games entering the bye, averaging fewer than 3.5 yards per play against both the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts and mustering just one touchdown drive of more than two yards in those two contests combined.

Jones told reporters this week he performed an extensive "self-audit" during the Patriots' Week 10 bye. Ahead of Sunday's rematch with the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport share more detail about one area of focus for Jones.

"He studied himself on tape, specifically the timing of his drops," Rapoport said of Jones. "Too often he would get to the top of his drop, he'd be finished with it, he would look out and his receivers had not made their breaks. Basically, he was dropping back too quickly.

"So, he would watch the film, pause, and say, 'Where are my receivers? Where are my eyes?' and try to sync up his drops with the receivers. It was mostly mental work, not physical."

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky recently spotlighted this troubling timing disconnect in a five-minute segment on "NFL Live," highlighting multiple examples of Jones being ready to throw before any of his pass-catchers were ready to receive the ball. Jones said he spent time "making sure my feet and eyes are in the right place," and it sounds like he drilled down on improving the timing of his drops to better match his receivers' routes.

If Jones can correct his timing issue, that should benefit a passing attack that ranks 23rd in the NFL through nine games. But one tweak probably won't be a cure-all, as the Patriots also need offensive play-caller Matt Patricia to improve after each of New England's previous two opponents were calling out their plays at the line of scrimmage.