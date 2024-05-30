Report: Luke Salmons to be named new head football coach at Corbin High School

May 29—CORBIN — According to the Herald-Dispatch, Corbin High School's football program has a new head coach — Luke Salmons.

Salmons was a standout offensive tackle at Marshall University, playing for the Thundering Herd from 1999 through 2003.

He has spent the past 13 seasons as head coach at West Virginia's Cabell Midland High School.

He led Cabell Midland to a 10-2 record last season along with an appearance in the playoffs before his team fell during second round action to Bridgeport, 41-21.

Two of his teams played for a state championship in West Virginia with Cabell Midland falling to Martinsburg in 2012, and 2019.

Salmons has guided the Knights to a playoff berth each year since taking the job in 2011, while compiling an overall record of 118-37. He also spent three years as head coach at Lawrence County, posting a 21-15 mark.