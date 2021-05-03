Report: Luke Kuechly no longer scouting for the Panthers

Former Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly’s scouting career didn’t last through an entire NFL draft.

Kuechly resigned “a few weeks ago,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The Panthers hired him as a pro scout June 4.

Kuechly, 30, made the All-Pro team five times in eight seasons as a linebacker with the Panthers.

He considered broadcasting or coaching, but Kuechly said in a statement when he was hired that he had found scouting the best fit for the first stage of his post-playing career.

“I’ve never really done anything like this, so I’m just going to take it a day at a time and see what I think,” Kuechly said. “I think it’ll be fun. It’s still going to be football. It’s still going to be around good people. That’s what matters.”

Apparently, it wasn’t fun enough, and Kuechly’s search for what’s next begins again.

