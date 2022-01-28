Report: Luke Getsy has offer to be Bears offensive coordinator

Packers quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Luke Getsy got a head coaching interview with the Broncos, but the job wound up going to another member of Matt LaFleur’s staff when Denver hired Nathaniel Hackett this week.

Getsy could still be on the move from Green Bay, however, and he may not be leaving the NFC North. Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Getsy has an offer to join new Bears head coach Matt Eberflus’ staff as their offensive coordinator.

Getsy would presumably call the offensive plays with the Bears, which would not be the case if he were to get promoted to offensive coordinator in Hackett’s place with the Packers. He’d also be charged with overseeing the development of 2021 first-round pick Justin Fields and success on that front would likely serve him well in future head coaching searches around the league.

There’s also been word of Bears interest in Texans quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton, but that may be a fallback option for offensive coordinator if the report about the offer to Getsy is on the mark.

