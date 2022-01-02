Report: Lucas Niang is believed to have suffered torn patellar tendon

The Chiefs suffered a pair of significant losses on their offensive line early in Sunday’s loss to the Bengals.

At least one of them appears to be a long-term injury.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, offensive tackle Lucas Niang is believed to have suffered a season-ending torn patellar tendon on Sunday.

Niang, who usually starts at right tackle, flipped over to left tackle when Orlando Brown Jr. suffered a calf injury during pregame warmups. Niang then suffered the knee injury on Kansas City’s second drive and was carted off the field.

After opting out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Niang has appeared in 11 games with eight starts this season.

The Chiefs fell out of the No. 1 seed in the AFC with Sunday’s loss to the Bengals, with the Titans taking over. But Kansas City has already clinched the AFC West. The team will play Denver to end the regular season next week.

