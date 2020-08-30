Report: LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase opting-out of 2020 season to prepare for NFL Draft

Repeating as national champs was going to be difficult for LSU. The Tigers sent a bushel of players to the NFL. There is word Sunday LSU will be without Ja’Marr Chase, the nation’s top wideout, who will opt-out to prepare for the NFL Draft.

BREAKING 🚨: LSU star Ja'Marr Chase, the nation's top WR, expected to opt out of season and declare for 2021 NFL Draft, via @dennisdoddcbs. https://t.co/yyLiQ9hpmT — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) August 30, 2020





Chase has played two seasons for the Bayou Bengals. As a freshman in 2018, he made 23 catches for 313 yards. In the national championship season of 2019, Chase erupted for 84 grabs, 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns.

He is the second projected starter to sit out, joining nickel safety Kary Vincent.

Chase’s accomplishments:

SEC Record Holder for Receiving Touchdowns in a Season (20 in 2019)

SEC Record Holder for Receiving Yards in a Season (1,780 in 2019)

2019 Biletnikoff Award Winner

2019 Unanimous All-American

2019 First-Team All-American (AFCA, AP, Athletic, CBS, ESPN, FWAA, Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, USA Today, Walter Camp)