Report: LSU staff leaving to become analyst at Notre Dame

While the on-field coaching staff is now complete, the shake-up in LSU’s off-field administration continues.

On Monday, Football Scoop reported that Tigers assistant director of operations Harris Bivin would be leaving to become a senior offensive analyst at Notre Dame. He will work with former LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, who left to take the same role with the Fighting Irish this offseason.

Bivin was hired at LSU in March 2023 after serving as the general manager and director of football operations at FCS Missouri State. He was also previously the offensive line coach and director of football operations at Moorehead State.

He also has JUCO ties and has worked on staff at Samford, Western Kentucky and his alma mater, Murray State.

The Notre Dame football program (@NDFootball ) is making another hire from LSU, this one Harris Bivin as senior offensive analyst for Mike Denbrock: https://t.co/3EusVaQJ35 @FootbScoop — John Brice (@JohnDBrice1) February 12, 2024

Beyond Denbrock’s presence, the move makes sense for Bivin. His brother, Hunter, played at Notre Dame under Brian Kelly and is currently an assistant athletics director with the Fighting Irish.

