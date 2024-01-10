Report: LSU seeking to add another SEC defensive assistant to staff after Bo Davis hire

LSU filled one of its open defensive assistant coach positions on Wednesday, hiring Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis away. However, the Tigers are not yet done pursuing assistant coaches from conference foes.

After hiring away Missouri’s Blake Baker as the new defensive coordinator, the Tigers are after another Mizzou staffer in defensive line coach Kevin Peoples, according to a report from Football Scoop.

Peoples previously worked at Tulane and Indiana, and he’s worked under Baker in Columbia for the past two seasons. Football Scoop’s Zach Barnett speculates that Peoples could be targeted for a job coaching the edge rushers while Davis focuses on the interior.

He also reports that Missouri is still trying to retain Peoples.

Coach Brian Kelly opted to clean house on the defensive side of the ball after a disappointing season. There are still a few spots that need to be filled, but the new-look defensive staff is off to a promising start.

