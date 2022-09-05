Report: LSU safety facing four-game academic suspension

When LSU took the field on Sunday night for the first game of the Brian Kelly era, there were a lot of new faces wearing Tigers uniforms. However, transfer safety Joe Foucha was not among them. We now know why.

According to a report from Wilson Alexander of The Advocate, Foucha is facing a four-game academic suspension stemming from his transfer to Baton Rouge from Arkansas. Foucha, a fifth-year senior and New Orleans native who started 33 games with the Razorbacks, was expected to be a starter in the defensive backfield this offseason.

That’s why it came as a surprise that reports from camp indicated Foucha had fallen to second on the depth chart behind Major Burns. Now, we may know why.

Sources: #LSU safety Joe Foucha is facing a four-game academic suspension related to his transfer from Arkansas. An appeal is ongoing and could reduce the time. Foucha did not dress out tonight. https://t.co/yWr5FqOYJI — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) September 5, 2022

Running back John Emery Jr. (two games) and cornerback Raydarious Jones (season) also currently face academic suspensions.

The Tigers have a litany of new additions in the secondary, and starter or not, Foucha was a key part of the plans at the position. Without him, the unproven group will be even thinner.

Wilson reports that his suspension is being appealed and could be reduced. As things currently stand, Foucha is slated to make his return on Oct. 1 against Auburn.

