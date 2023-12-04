Report: LSU pushing Purdue for Notre Dame offensive line transfer

The Tigers are likely to take a more conservative strategy this offseason as it relates to the transfer portal than they have the last two years, but there are still some portal players they’re trying to land.

One of them is Joey Tanona, a former Notre Dame offensive lineman whom Brian Kelly recruited to South Bend. A former four-star prospect in the class of 2022, the Zionsville, Indiana, native never appeared in a game for the Fighting Irish.

He medically retired in August 2022 as a result of a car accident on the way to a workout, but now after missing the last two seasons, he’s attempting a comeback.

Tanona entered the transfer portal, and in-state Purdue is the favorite having received a Crystal Ball projection from 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong on Monday morning.

However, Wiltfong would later report that LSU is in the mix for Tanona as well, and while he still likes the Boilermakers, there could be a surprise in store here.

#LSU is starting to get involved with Notre Dame offensive line transfer Joey Tanona. Obviously a lot of #Irish ties in Baton Rouge. Still like #Purdue here but things are picking up for the Zionsville (Ind.) High native. https://t.co/zCP9WWvvQQ — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) December 4, 2023

Tanona will have three remaining years of eligibility at his next stop and will have a decent chance to petition the NCAA for a fourth year, given the fact that he has never played in a collegiate game.

