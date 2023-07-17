Report: LSU losing offensive analyst to Tulane

LSU is seeing another shakeup to its support staff, according to a report from On3’s Matt Zenitz.

Offensive analyst Carter Sheridan is leaving to become the running backs coach at Tulane. Sheridan will become the second LSU analyst to leave for an on-field position with the Green Wave, joining defensive analyst Gerald Chatman.

Chatman served as LSU’s interim defensive line coach in the spring before leaving to take a full-time defensive line coaching gig in New Orleans.

A native of New Orleans, Sheridan was hired in 2020 and stayed on after the coaching change. This will be his second foray with the Green Wave as he previously served as the team’s receivers coach after spending 12 years as an assistant within the New Orleans Saints organization.

LSU senior offensive analyst Carter Sheridan is expected to be hired as running backs coach at Tulane, sources tell @on3sports. Sheridan worked at Tulane prior to joining the LSU staff in 2020. Before that, he spent 12 years with the New Orleans Saints.https://t.co/gVinfLwfMH pic.twitter.com/AEY0NGfxou — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) July 17, 2023

