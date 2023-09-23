Report: LSU linebacker OUT for tonight’s game against the Hogs

The LSU Tigers will be without veteran linebacker Omar Speights for tonight’s game against the Arkansas Razorbacks, according to Sports Illustrated’s Pete Thamel.

Source: LSU Linebacker Omar Speights will miss the Tigers’ home SEC opener against Arkansas with a hip flexor injury. He’d been downgraded to doubtful this week. He had eight tackles against FSU in the opener and was first-team All-Pac-12 at Oregon State last year. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 23, 2023

This will be the second straight game that Speights has missed as he’s dealing with a hip flexor injury. He didn’t travel with the Tigers to Starville for the team’s 41-14 win last week.

Speights was supposed to be a pretty big part of the LSU defense after he transferred to Baton Rouge following a successful four-year career at Oregon State. Last year, the senior linebacker received first team All-Pac-12 honors before transferring to LSU.

Without Speights, expect the Tigers to turn to true freshman Whit Weeks and veteran Greg Penn III for another week. Arkansas’ offense will need all the help they can get following a sloppy performance in the team’s 38-31 loss to BYU last week.

Kickoff from Baton Rouge is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. and coverage can be found on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire