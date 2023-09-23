Report: LSU linebacker Omar Speights won’t play Saturday vs. Arkansas

LSU will be without starting linebacker Omar Speights for its game against Arkansas in Baton Rouge on Saturday night, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Speights missed last week’s game against Mississippi State with what Thamel is calling a hip flexor, and he was listed as doubtful to play against the Razorbacks by coach Brian Kelly earlier this week.

Speights, a First Team All-Pac-12 transfer from Oregon State, made eight tackles while starting at inside linebacker in the season opener against Florida State.

With Speights not expected to suit up, LSU will turn to veteran Greg Penn III and true freshman Whit Weeks to hold down the inside linebacker group for the second week in a row.

Even without a key defensive starter, LSU will look to start SEC play 2-0 when it faces Arkansas on Saturday night at 6 p.m. CT.

