Report: LSU hosting Marshall transfer QB this week

While LSU expects to return veteran backup Garrett Nussmeier in 2024, that hasn’t stopped the team from working the transfer quarterback market.

The Tigers reportedly held an in-home visit with NC State quarterback MJ Morris last week, and he’s not the only portal passer they’re pursuing. According to 247Sports’ Clint Brewster, LSU will host Marshall transfer Cam Fancher this week, as will the Wolfpack, ironically.

In three years with the Thundering Herd, Fancher appeared in 25 games. He’s been a starter the last two seasons, though he battled injuries this fall and threw as many touchdowns (11) as interceptions. In three seasons in Huntington, West Virginia, he threw for 3,766 yards, 21 touchdowns and 17 interceptions while completing 61% of his passes.

A dual-threat quarterback, he also added 757 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Marshall transfer QB Cam Fancher will visit #LSU and #NCState this week. Multi-year starter for Marshall. Battled injuries in 2023. Talented dual threat QB. Oregon State, Western Kentucky, FAU, Baylor, UTSA also involved @247SportsPortal — Clint Brewster (@clintbrew247) December 12, 2023

Per Brewster, Oregon State, Western Kentucky, FAU, Baylor and UTSA are also in the mix.

Given Fancher’s inconsistent play and an offer list that features primarily Group of Five teams, he may be more of a depth target than a potential starter.

But a quarterback room can change drastically in the portal era, and it’s clear that Brian Kelly and the staff want to bring in a signal-caller with some starting experience to a room that currently features no players who have started a college game.

