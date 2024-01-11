Report: LSU to host star Liberty receiver transfer this weekend

While coach Brian Kelly and LSU have made it clear that they don’t intend to be as active in the transfer portal this offseason as they have the last two years, the Tigers have still landed a few impact players and could be in the market for more.

According to a report from 247Sports’ Bryce Koon, LSU is playing host to Liberty receiver transfer CJ Daniels this weekend. A junior who hails from one of LSU’s primary out-of-state recruiting grounds of Parkview High School in Lilburn, Georgia, Daniels is coming off a 1,000-yard season that saw him catch 10 touchdown passes.

He was limited by injuries in 2022 and played in just four games, but in his last full season in 2021, he ranked second among Flames wideouts with 629 yards as a redshirt freshman.

Sources have confirmed that #LSU is set to host former Liberty wideout CJ Daniels this weekend. In 2023,, Daniels tallied 55 catches for 1,067 yards and 10 touchdowns. (🔒)https://t.co/JDcwYLUzpE pic.twitter.com/brXUpWRCMy — Bryce Koon (@bryce_koon) January 10, 2024

With LSU set to lose both Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., some help at receiver would certainly be welcome. The team has also already landed a receiver transfer with SEC experience in Mississippi State’s Zavion Thomas.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire