Report: LSU hiring veteran offensive assistant to analyst role

LSU will have a pair of new offensive play-callers in up-and-coming staffers Joe Sloan and Cortez Hankton. To help out that group, it seems Brian Kelly is bringing in an industry veteran.

The Tigers are reportedly set to hire Ohio State offensive analyst Todd Fitch to the same position, where he’ll work with LSU’s quarterback room. The news was first reported by The Advocate’s Wilson Alexander.

Fitch has spent the last three seasons with the Buckeyes after a stint at Vanderbilt, where he was the offensive coordinator and later interim head coach during the 2020 season.

The 60-year-old has been a journeyman assistant with a number of programs dating back to 1986, and that includes a stint working with Sloan at Louisiana Tech, where they were co-offensive coordinators together in 2019 before Fitch left for Nashville.

Source: LSU is hiring Todd Fitch as a senior offensive analyst. He’ll work with QBs. Fitch was an Ohio State analyst the last three years. Joe Sloan worked with him when Fitch was the OC at Louisiana Tech from 2016-19. — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) March 2, 2024

Fitch also coached in the SEC at South Carolina from 1999-03, and he’s 0-1 in his career as a head coach.

