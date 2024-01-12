Report: LSU hiring Missouri DL coach Kevin Peoples as an assistant coach

LSU has already hired Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis, but it isn’t done shoring up its front on defense.

According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Tigers are also set to hire Missouri defensive line coach Kevin Peoples to the staff. Peoples spent the last two seasons at Mizzou coaching edge rushers specifically and working with Blake Baker, who LSU recently hired as its new defensive coordinator.

Peoples has an extensive track record coaching the defensive line, serving in that role at Indiana, Tulane, Arkansas, UAB and Arkansas State, as well. Though it’s not clear exactly what role Peoples and Davis will occupy on the staff, it’s been speculated that Peoples will coach the edge while Davis will work with the interior.

Source: LSU is set to hire Missouri assistant Kevin Peoples as an assistant coach. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 12, 2024

LSU still has an opening for its secondary after it fired both cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples and safeties coach Kerry Cooks.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire