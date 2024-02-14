Report: LSU hiring director of player personnel away from Ole Miss

LSU has reportedly made a key hire for its football personnel department.

The Tigers are hiring Preston Tiffany away from Ole Miss, where he served as director of player personnel, to take over the same role in Baton Rouge. The news was first reported by Football Scoop.

Tiffany will join Austin Thomas, a former chief of staff in Oxford who also left Ole Miss this offseason to take a similar role for the Tigers. Tiffany replaces outgoing director of player personnel Will Redmond, who left to take a job at Auburn.

A graduate of South Carolina, Redmond has worked in the Ole Miss personnel department since 2020 in multiple roles. He became the director of player personnel in 2023.

