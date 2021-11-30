Report: LSU to hire Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly as next head coach

Sources: LSU is expecting to hire Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly as the school’s next head coach. An announcement could come as early as tomorrow. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 30, 2021

Well, how’s that for a 24-hour period in the world of college football?

Not long after Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC, it appears that another blockbuster head coach move is taking place between two more powerhouse programs.

LSU is set to hire Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly as their next head coach, per Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

Kelly’s Fighting Irish are still in the hunt for a spot in this year’s College Football Playoff, but it doesn’t look like that’s stopping him from heading to Baton Rouge to replace Ed Orgeron.

Kelly has led the Irish to five straight 10-win seasons, and has been their head coach since 2010.

