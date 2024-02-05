Report: LSU football moves on from 2 more off-field staffers

It seems the offseason staff shakeup at LSU isn’t quite done yet.

On Monday, it was revealed that defensive line coach John Jancek, who no longer had a clear role on the staff, would not be retained. Later in the day, we learned that two more off-field staffers would not be returning in 2024.

According to a report from Football Scoop, LSU has parted ways with offensive analysts Terry Malone and John McDonell.

Both veteran coaches, Malone came to LSU after three years as the offensive coordinator at Bowling Green. He previously won a national title on Michigan’s staff in 1997 and later served as the program’s offensive coordinator. He also won a Super Bowl as a member of the New Orleans Saints staff.

McDonell has worked at a number of schools, including Notre Dame (though not under Kelly). He arrived at LSU after spending the previous four seasons coaching in the Canadian Football League.

According to Football Scoop, Jancek, Malone and McDonell all intend to coach again and will actively seek opportunities in the coming weeks.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire