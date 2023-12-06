Report: LSU finalizing extension with OC Mike Denbrock

After leading one of the most prolific offensive units in the country in 2023, offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock is seemingly sticking around.

According to a report from Wilson Alexander of The Advocate, Denbrock and the Tigers are finalizing a three-year extension to keep the Broyles Award finalist in Baton Rouge. The details of the deal are not clear, but Denbrock’s salary will presumably exceed the $1.5 million he was expected to receive next season.

Denbrock’s extension didn’t come out of nowhere. Texas A&M reportedly made a run at Denbrock for its offensive coordinator position under new head coach Mike Elko, according to Football Scoop. Both were former Notre Dame assistants under Brian Kelly, though there was no overlap during their times in South Bend.

The Aggies eventually settled on Kansas State’s Collin Klein.

Denbrock is now in his third stint under Kelly, who he previously worked for at Grand Valley State and Notre Dame.

