Report: LSU is expected to hire Brian Kelly

The “maybe” apparently has disappeared.

Bruce Feldman of TheAthletic.com reports that LSU is expected to hire Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly, and that an announcement could come as soon as Tuesday.

This becomes the latest crazy college football coaching development in recent days, following the news that Lincoln Riley has left Oklahoma for USC.

Unless Notre Dame has an alternative plan in place that will be quickly implemented (like Luke Fickell of Cincinnati to Notre Dame), the possibility of Urban Meyer finally returning to South Bend will gain momentum. It will be interesting to see what Meyer has to say about the situation, if/when he’s asked about it during a press conference.

