Report: LSU expected to hire Brian Kelly as next head coach

LSU reportedly is expected to hire Notre Dame's Brian Kelly as the school's next head coach, according to Yahoo Sports reporter Pete Thamel.

Kelly took over as head coach in South Bend in 2010 and became the winningest coach in Fighting Irish history. He made a pair of College Football Playoff appearances in 2019 and 2021 and has Notre Dame in the mix to reach the playoff again this season.

The Tigers were also rumored to be connected to Lincoln Riley before he left Oklahoma to become the head coach at USC.

Kelly's 263 career wins are currently the third-most among active FBS head coaches behind Alabama's Nick Saban and North Carolina's Mack Brown.

Expecations in Baton Rouge will be high as the last three head coaches have all won a national title. Ed Orgeron led the Tigers to a National Championship in 2019. Orgeron compiled a 51-20 record and 20-12 record against top 25 teams during his time with LSU.