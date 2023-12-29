Report: LSU cornerback Denver Harris is back in the transfer portal

After just one season at LSU, Denver Harris is back in the transfer portal.

A former five-star prospect in the 2022 class who signed with Texas A&M, Harris was one of the most anticipated offseason additions in the Tigers’ transfer portal class ahead of this season.

The Houston native appeared in the first five games of the season, starting three of them, but he was sidelined for the rest of the year for undisclosed reasons. He previously dealt with disciplinary issues during his stint with the Aggies.

Harris’ departure isn’t exactly unexpected, especially as it comes just a day after cornerback Duce Chestnut, another transfer who spent most of the year away from the team, re-entered the portal.

LSU cornerback Denver Harris has entered the transfer portal, @On3sports has learned. A former five-star recruit, he started his career at Texas A&M. Played in just five games this season.https://t.co/VNvB2Ek6qR pic.twitter.com/Lt618Qu4g2 — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) December 29, 2023

Harris totaled seven tackles in 2023 and defended two passes. He will have two remaining years of eligibility at his next stop.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire