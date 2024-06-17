Report: LSU catcher enters transfer portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A catcher for the LSU Tigers in 2024 has entered the transfer portal, according to @64Analytics.

Brady Neal is reportedly moving on after two seasons with the Tigers. He hails from Tallahassee, Florida, and came to LSU from IMG Academy.

Neal played in 70 games while at LSU. During that time, he produced 12 home runs, 40 RBI, and a .251 average.

The former LSU catcher was drafted in the 17th round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Neal joins 10 other Tiger baseball players who have entered the transfer portal.

Among those who are also leaving LSU are pitcher Aiden Moffett and outfielder Paxton Kling.

Former football coach Les Miles sues LSU, says vacated wins keep him from Hall of Fame

Latest News

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.