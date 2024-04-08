Report | LSU basketball guard Jalen Cook declares for 2024 NBA Draft

After an up-and-down season in his second stint with LSU basketball, Jalen Cook is going pro. According to CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, the Tigers guard will enter the 2024 NBA draft.

LSU's Jalen Cook tells me that he will enter the 2024 NBA Draft. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 8, 2024

Cook originally started his college career at LSU, playing in 20 games as a freshman in the COVID-impacted 2020-21 season. He transferred to Tulane and broke out as an All-AAC performer in his two seasons there, before returning to the Tigers this season.

However, it's been a bumpy ride for Cook in his second season in Baton Rouge. As a two-time transfer, he was forced to sit out for the Tigers' first 10 games of the season until the NCAA ruled two-time transfers eligible. After starting his next nine games, he injured his hamstring and was relegated to the bench for his next three appearances. Still, he averaged a team-leading 15.6 points per game when he played. In early March, Cook was suspended by head coach Matt McMahon, and he did not appear in any of the Tigers' final nine games this season. Due to the pandemic, the NCAA gave all student-athletes a free year of eligibility, meaning Cook could have taken a fifth year if he so chose. However, he did not choose to take it.

Jan 20, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers guard Jalen Cook (3) loses the ball against Texas A&M Aggies guard Tyrece Radford (23) during the first half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

