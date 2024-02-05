Report: LSU assistant John Jancek no longer on staff

LSU completed a full-on overhaul of its defensive staff on Monday as assistant John Jancek, who served as the Tigers’ defensive line coach in 2023, will no longer be on staff. The news was first reported by The Advocate’s Wilson Alexander.

Jancek was retained when coach Brian Kelly fired four defensive assistants including defensive coordinator Matt House following the ReliaQuest Bowl, but his role moving forward was unclear as LSU had already filled out its defensive staff with other hires.

After working as a defensive quality control assistant at Georgia, Jancek joined Brian Kelly’s staff as an analyst in 2022. Heading into the 2023 season, he was promoted to outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator, though his role changed in the fall when defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey was away from the team dealing with a health issue.

Jancek served in Lindsey’s place during the season, and Lindsey was one of the coaches whom Kelly let go this offseason.

