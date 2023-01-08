Report: Lovie Smith stating his case to Texans’ ownership for a second season

The Texans have had three head coaches the past three seasons. They could have four in four years.

Lovie Smith’s job is in jeopardy heading into Week 18, NFL Media reports, and he has met with Texans owner Cal McNair to campaign for a second season.

The Texans fired Bill O’Brien during a 4-12 season in 2020. They fired David Culley after a 4-13 season a year ago. They could fire Smith, whose team is a league-worst 2-13-1 heading into the season finale.

At some point, it’s not about the coach.

According to NFL Media, Smith opened every team meeting in training camp with a slide proclaiming the Texans as 2022 World Champs. If they lose Sunday, or if the Bears win or tie against the Vikings, the Texans will own the No. 1 overall selection as the worst team in the league, which will land them who they hope is their franchise quarterback.

But who will the Texans have to coach that quarterback?

The Texans are frustrated “over many aspects of Smith’s program, including overall operational struggles,” per NFL Media. Receiver Brandin Cooks was stripped of his captaincy after briefly leaving the team when the Texans didn’t trade him before the trade deadline.

Former Texans player and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans makes sense for Houston if it does decide to continue its coaching carousel.

