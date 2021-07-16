Report: Love withdraws from Team USA, won't travel to Tokyo originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Kevin Love reportedly has withdrawn from participating in the Tokyo Olympics with Team USA.

After spending 10 days in Las Vegas preparing for the Olympics, Cleveland’s Kevin Love is withdrawing from Team USA and won’t travel to Tokyo, sources tell ESPN. Love is still returning to full form from a right calf injury that kept him out a significant part of the NBA season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 16, 2021

Team USA has now replaced two members on its 12-man roster with Bradley Beal also off the team after entering health and safety protocols. Love and Beal were replaced by San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson and Denver Nuggets big man JaVale McGee, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Keldon Johnson and JaVale McGee will replace Bradley Beal and Kevin Love on Team USA's roster for the Olympics, sources tell ESPN. McGee will travel to Las Vegas to join team on Saturday. https://t.co/236CgYVau0 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 16, 2021

Johnson has been playing with the Olympic team as a member of the USA Select team and McGee was a finalist for the Team USA roster and will travel to Las Vegas to join the team on Saturday.

Love has previously competed with Team USA in the 2012 London Olympics, where he averaged 11.6 points and led the team with 61 rebounds in eight games played on the way to winning gold.

The 32-year-old declined his spot on the 2016 Rio Olympic team after coming off a championship season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.