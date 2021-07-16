Report: Love withdraws from Team USA, won't travel to Tokyo

Fallon Oeser
·1 min read
In this article:
Report: Love withdraws from Team USA, won't travel to Tokyo originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Kevin Love reportedly has withdrawn from participating in the Tokyo Olympics with Team USA.

Team USA has now replaced two members on its 12-man roster with Bradley Beal also off the team after entering health and safety protocols. Love and Beal were replaced by San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson and Denver Nuggets big man JaVale McGee, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Johnson has been playing with the Olympic team as a member of the USA Select team and McGee was a finalist for the Team USA roster and will travel to Las Vegas to join the team on Saturday. 

Love has previously competed with Team USA in the 2012 London Olympics, where he averaged 11.6 points and led the team with 61 rebounds in eight games played on the way to winning gold.

The 32-year-old declined his spot on the 2016 Rio Olympic team after coming off a championship season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

