Report: Louisville RB Javian Hawkins has met with Jags this offseason

Jacksonville Jaguars fans can add another quick playmaker to the mix of interviews the team has conducted virtually.

According to Justin Melo of the Draft Network, the Jags have met with Louisville running back Javian Hawkins this offseason. They are far from alone, however, as the young rusher from Titusville, Fla. has spoken with scouts from almost half the league.

Adding the #Jaguars to this.

As mentioned above, Hawkins balled out during his redshirt freshman season, rushing for a school-record total of 1,525 yards, which was good for seventh in the nation. He also was able to garner 10 touchdowns in the process and earned an All-ACC second-team selection that season.

Hawkins had a productive season in 2020 as well, taking the field for eight games. He was able to accumulate over 820 rushing yards for seven touchdowns while averaging 6.2 yards a carry.

With the Jags already having a star in running back James Robinson, it seems the Jags could aim to get a speed option to compliment him this offseason. Hawkins potentially joining the mix certainly would be intriguing, especially if he can offer a spark as a receiver.

As of now, many mocks have Hawkins down as a fourth to fifth-round selection. The Jags have four picks in that range (two in both rounds), so fans definitely should monitor his name heading forward.