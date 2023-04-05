Report: Louisville pass rusher YaYa Diaby to visit Jaguars

Louisville Cardinals pass rusher YaYa Diaby is scheduled to visit the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, according to a report from Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network. Diaby will also reportedly visit the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.

Diaby was a late bloomer who wasn’t recruited in high school and instead landed at Georgia Military College. After adding weight and size during his time in the junior college ranks, Diaby transferred to Louisville where he continued his upward trajectory.

In 2022, Diaby racked up 14 tackles for loss and nine sacks for the Cardinals.

At the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, Diaby was one of the standouts among defensive lineman with a 4.51 40-yard dash and 37-inch vertical at 263 pounds. His 33 7/8-inch arms also fit the mold that Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke typically looks for in a pass rusher.

Diaby was projected to be picked by the Jaguars in the fourth round in a mock draft from ESPN’s Jordan Reid published last week.

More 2023 NFL Draft!

