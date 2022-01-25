Report: Louisville, basketball coach Chris Mack finalizing separation agreement

It looks like Chris Mack is on his way out.

The Athletic's Seth Davis reported on Tuesday that Louisville and their head basketball coach are working on a separation agreement with the expectation that Mack has coached his last game.

The report arrived hours after Louisville's board of trustees and athletic department scheduled a joint meeting for Wednesday to discuss "pending litigation and personnel matters." Meanwhile 790 KRD's Nick Coffey reported that Mack's radio show scheduled for Tuesday night had been canceled.

Mack is in his fourth season at Louisville after joining the program for the 2018-19 season. He was previously the head coach at Xavier for nine seasons that produced three conference champions and eight NCAA tournament teams. He took over a program still in the shadow of the Rick Pitino scandal that ultimately saw the NCAA strip Louisville of its 2013 national championship.

LOUISVILLE, KY - DECEMBER 10: Louisville Cardinals forward head coach Chris Mack looks on during a college basketball game against the DePaul Blue Demons on Dec. 10, 2021 at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Cardinals made the NCAA tournament in Mack's first season and were projected to make the 2020 tournament with a 24-7 record before it was canceled at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Louisville missed the tournament with a 13-7 record last season and is off to an 11-9 start this season.

The Cardinals are 5-5 in conference play in a down year in the ACC. They started 4-0 in conference play, but have since lost five of their last six games. Following a loss to Notre Dame on Saturday, center Malik Williams was asked if players were still responding to Mack's coaching staff or tuning them out.

After pausing to collect his thoughts, Williams responded: "I don't have a comment for that."

Mack is in the fourth year of a seven-year, $28 million contract he signed when he joined the Cardinals.