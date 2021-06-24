Report: Los Angeles is Spencer Dinwiddie’s preferred destination
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
According to Kristian Winfield of New York Daily News, Spencer Dinwiddie favors Los Angeles . Home for Dinwiddie is Los Angeles, where he spent the entire season rehabbing from his ACL tear at Phenom Sports Performance, Kristian Winfield. A sign-and-trade would be the route to L.A., whether it’s to the Los Angeles Lakers or the Los Angeles Clippers