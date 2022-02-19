Report: Los Angeles Rams request to interview for LSU’s Cortez Hankton

The Los Angeles Rams have requested to interview LSU’s passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton. He would interview for the Rams open offensive coordinator position. The position came open when Kevin O’Connell left to become head coach of the Minnesota Vikings.

Hankton won the College Football Playoffs national championship with Georgia, serving as their passing game coordinator. Hankton had been with the Bulldogs since 2018. He was a receiver coach before taking as the passing game coordinator in 2019. LSU football coach Brian Kelly just hired Hankton, and he could be headed to the NFL.

Hankton played his college football, Texas Southern. He made it to the NFL as an undrafted free agent. From 2003 to 2006, Hankton played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he caught 34 passes for 310 yards and two touchdowns. Hankton was on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster in 2008, but he was injured and did not play. With the Buccaneers,

Hankton crossed paths with Rams head Sean McVay. In 2008 McVay was an offensive assistant on Jon Gruden’s staff. McVay calls the plays for the Rams, so if hired, Hankton would most likely be involved with heavy game planning and provide input for the passing game.

Also, interviewing for the job will be Rams assistant coach and running back coach Thomas Brown, Kentucky’s offensive coordinator Liam Coen, and Falcons quarterback coach Charles London.