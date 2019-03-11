Report: Longtime Raven Terrell Suggs surprisingly signs with the Arizona Cardinals originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

Terrell Suggs will suit up to play football for the 2019 season and it will not be wearing the Purple and Gold.

Boy, that was a weird sentence to type.

After 16 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Terrell Suggs has reportedly signed with the Arizona Cardinals, according to Ian Rapoport.

In a move that was "shocking" to the Ravens, as Suggs reportedly told the team on Monday that he did not intend to re-sign with them. Later in the afternoon, he is presumably a member of the Cardinals.

The linebacker was a part of the Ravens during their Super Bowl championship in 2012. He also helped bridge the gap after Ray Lewis' retirement for the interior of the defense. Drafted by the team by 2003, Suggs quickly worked his way into a starting role and got the nod for all 16 games by his second season.

Currently he is 13th in the NFL's all-time sacks list at 132.5. He's also recorded 854 tackles, seven interceptions in 229 starts.

He was a guy that many fans assumed way going to be a 'Raven for life.'

But now he is onto the Cardinals, back home in Arizona. He grew up playing high school ball there and played for the Arizona State Sun Devils.

At 36, all signs point to this being the 2011 Defensive Player of the Year's final stop. It's his hometown, he's aging at a position that tears up the body and he made the tough decsion to part with the Ravens.

