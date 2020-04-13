Report: Longtime NFL QB Tarvaris Jackson dies in car crash

Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Tarvaris Jackson died Sunday in a car crash. He was 36. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Longtime NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson died Sunday night in a car crash, according to NFL Network. He was 36 years old.

Former #Seahawks QB Tarvaris Jackson died last night in a car accident in Alabama, a spokesperson for his employer Tennessee State tells me. Jackson, 36, was TSU’s QB coach. Along with Seattle, he also played for the #Vikings and #Bills. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2020

Jackson played 10 seasons in the NFL, including stints as the starter for the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks. He spent five seasons with the Vikings, who drafted him in the second round out of Alabama State in 2006. He helped lead Minnesota to the NFC North title in 2008 but was relegated to a backup role in 2009 when the team signed Brett Favre. Jackson backed up Favre in 2009 and 2010, appearing in 10 games total with one start.

From there, he moved on to Seattle. Jackson was Seattle’s starter in 2011 and had the best statistical season of his career, throwing for 3,091 yards, 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. However, ahead of the 2012 season, the Seahawks signed Matt Flynn to a lucrative free agent contract and drafted Russell Wilson in the third round.

When Wilson won the starting job, Jackson was traded to the Buffalo Bills, where he backed up Ryan Fitzpatrick. The Bills released Jackson before the 2013 season and he ended up back in Seattle as Wilson’s backup for three more seasons, including the team’s back-to-back Super Bowl trips in 2013 and 2014.

Seattle did not resign Jackson after the 2015 season. A few years later, Jackson began his coaching career. He first worked as a graduate assistant at Alabama State, his alma mater, before landing the quarterbacks coach job at Tennessee State. He was entering his second season at TSU.

