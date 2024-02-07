Advertisement

Report: Long-time Michigan State football coach Harlon Barnett joining Northwestern as defensive backs coach

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

A long-time Spartan is heading to a Big Ten rival. According to numerous reports, former Michigan State football coach Harlon Barnett is joining Northwestern as their defensive backs coach.

Barnett was recently the interim head coach at MSU, where was the defensive backs coach since 2020. Barnett was also a fixture of the Mark Dantonio era, and was with the program in his first coaching stint from 2007-2017. Of course, Barnett was also a star safety at MSU in his own right, back from 1986-1989.

247Sports had the initial report and ESPN confirmed.

