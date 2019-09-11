Report: Long Island, West Virginia to meet in 2021

(STATS) - Long Island University isn't easing into the FBS competition.

Just one game into first Division I season, LIU has added a second FBS opponent for the 2021 season. According to FBSchedules.com on Wednesday, the Sharks will face West Virginia on Sept. 11, 2021 at Mountaineer Field in West Virginia.

The game will come one week before LIU faces Miami of Ohio on Sept. 18 in a previously scheduled matchup. It's the first permissible season the Northeast Conference program can play FBS opponents per NCAA bylaws.

LIU played its inaugural FCS game last Saturday, falling 38-3 at third-ranked South Dakota State.