Report: Logan Ryan files grievance against Giants over injury guarantees

The Giants were on the hook for $5.5 million in guaranteed money when they released safety Logan Ryan earlier this year, but Ryan reportedly believes there is more that should be coming his way.

Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com reports that Ryan has filed a grievance against the Giants. Ryan had another $3 million in salary guaranteed against injury and had surgery to repair an injured finger after the 2021 season.

The Giants will have to carry 40 percent of that total on their salary cap while waiting for a resolution. That is $1.2 million in this case and it complicates things as the Giants already had more than enough salary cap issues to sort out.

Ryan signed with the Buccaneers after being released.

